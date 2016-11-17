Ryan Kalil active for Carolina Panthers against Saints

The Carolina Panthers will get their Pro Bowl center back for Thursday night’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, the team confirmed.
Kalil missed 2 1/2 games due to a shoulder sprain suffered against Arizona.
Backup Gino Gradkowski, who filled in for Kalil, has been playing through a knee injury and is inactive Thursday. Chris Scott will back up Kalil against the Saints.
Linebacker Shaq Thompson is also active after missing 2 1/2 games with a knee injury.
Other inactives for Carolina:
▪ Receiver Brenton Bersin
▪ Running back Cameron Artis-Payne
▪ Safety Colin Jones
▪ Linebacker A.J. Klein
▪ Left tackle Michael Oher
▪ Defensive tackle Paul Soliai
Inactives for the New Orleans Saints:
▪ Running back Daniel Lasco
▪ Running back Travaris Cadet
▪ Corner Delvin Breaux
▪ Tackle Terron Armstead
▪ Offensive lineman Landon Turner
▪ Receiver Tommylee Lewis
▪ Linebacker Sam Barringotn
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments