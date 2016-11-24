Former N.C. State CB David Amerson has a list, and he wants to put Cam Newton on it

3:56 The Evolution of the Carolina-Clemson Rivalry Pause

0:42 Will Muschamp explains his Thanksgiving plans

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

3:19 Pickled corndogs and Steak Sundae: only at the South Carolina State Fair

6:55 Dabo Swinney previews Clemson vs. South Carolina

2:50 Rivals White Knoll and Lexington ready for playoff rematch

3:29 Deshaun Watson: USC-Clemson game 'has that extra juice to it'

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

2:58 Coach Dawn Staley on playing three consecutive games