November 26, 2016 10:00 AM

Oakland Raiders at a glance

By Joseph Person

Oakland Raiders

Coach: Jack Del Rio

Key Stats

6 Career sacks for linebacker Bruce Irvin in three regular-season games vs. the Panthers. Irvin, a former Seahawk, also had 10 tackles and a forced fumble vs. Carolina.

11 NFL-leading sacks allowed by Oakland this season. The Panthers have given up 25.

57.8 Jack Del Rio’s winning percentage (48-35) at home in 11 seasons as a head coach.

Starting Lineup

Offense

WR

15 Michael Crabtree

LT

72 Donald Penn

LG

70 Kelechi Osemele

C

61 Rodney Hudson

RG

66 Gabe Jackson

RT

71 Menelik Watson

TE

88 Clive Walford

WR

89 Amari Cooper

QB

4 Derek Carr

FB

49 Jamize Olawale

RB

28 Latavius Murray

Defense

DE

95 Jihad Ward

DT

92 Stacy McGee

NT

90 Dan Williams

DE

52 Khalil Mack

SLB

51 Bruce Irvin

MLB

54 Perry Riley

WLB

53 Malcolm Smith

LCB

29 David Amerson

RCB

21 Sean Smith

SS

42 Karl Joseph

FS

27 Reggie Nelson

Special Teams

K

11 Sebastian Janikowski

P

7 Marquette King

KR

22 Taiwan Jones

H

7 Marquette King

PR

38 T.J. Carrie

LS

59 Jon Condo

Injuries

OUT: LB Shilique Calhoun (knee). QUESTIONABLE: CB David Amerson (knee), WR Michael Crabtree (ankle), C Rodney Hudson (knee), DT Stacy McGee (ankle), DB Keith McGill II (abdomen), RB Latavius Murray (ankle), OL Kelechi Osemele (knee), LB Perry Riley (hamstring).

Schedule/Results

Opponent

Result/Time

TV

September

11

At New Orleans

W 35-34

18

Atlanta

L 35-28

25

At Tennessee

W 17-10

October

2

At Baltimore

W 28-27

9

San Diego

W 34-31

16

Kansas City

L 26-10

23

At Jacksonville

W 33-16

30

At Tampa Bay

W 30-24

November

6

Denver

W 30-20

13

Bye

21

Houston

W 27-20

27

Carolina

4:25 p.m.

CBS

December

4

Buffalo

4:05 p.m.

CBS

8

At Kansas City

8:25 p.m.

NBC

18

At San Diego

4:25 p.m.

CBS

24

Indianapolis

4:05 p.m.

CBS

January

1

At Denver

4:25 p.m.

CBS

NOTE: * Time subject to change.

