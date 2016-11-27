Gallery: Oakland Raiders 35, Carolina Panthers 32

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack crosses the goal line for a touchdown after intercepting a pass by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton during second quarter action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton dribbles the ball down the field prior to his pre-game workout at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The Panthers play the Oakland Raiders in NFL action.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton kneels in prayer prior to a pre-game workout at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The Panthers play the Oakland Raiders in NFL action.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess jokes around during a pre-game workout at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The Panthers play the Oakland Raiders in NFL action.
An Oakland Raiders fan watches the Carolina Panthers and Raiders warm up at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The Panthers play the Oakland Raiders in NFL action.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton stretches along a bleacher as fans look on during his pre-game warm up at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The Panthers play the Oakland Raiders in NFL action.
Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack celebrates his interception and touchdown after intercepting a pass by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton during second quarter action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, right, is unable to make a pass reception as Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith, left, applies defensive pressure during second quarter action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, is sacked by Oakland Raiders linebacker Bruce Irvin, right, during second quarter action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton fumbles the snap on a run during second quarter action against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton sits on the turf dejected after having the ball stripped from his hand by Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack during late fourth quarter action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. Mack recovered the ball to seal the Raiders victory 35-32. At left, is left tackle Mike Remmers. The play happened on fourth and one.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, center, has the ball, left, stripped from his hand by Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack, left/center, during late fourth quarter action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. Mack recovered the ball to seal the Raiders victory 35-32. The play happened on fourth and one.
Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack, right, covers up the ball he stripped from Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's hand during late fourth quarter action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 35-32. The play happened on fourth and one.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, center, walks to the team's sideline after Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack stripped the ball from Newton's hand during late fourth quarter action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 35-32. The play happened on fourth and one.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is unable to catch a pass from quarterback Cam Newton on third and ten during late fourth quarter action against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 35-32.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr. catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Newton during third quarter action as the Oakland Raiders defense gives chase at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 35-32.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr., left/center, celebrates his touchdown pass reception with guard Trai Turner, right/center, during third quarter action against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 35-32. Looking on at left is Raiders safety Reggie Nelson.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr., points to quarterback Cam Newton after catching a touchdown pass from Newton during third quarter action against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 35-32.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis intercepts a pass by Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during third quarter action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 35-32.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, left, is congratulated by his teammates after he intercepted a pass by Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during third quarter action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 35-32.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr., looks to The Black Hole and celebrates his pass reception from quarterback Cam Newton during third quarter action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 35-32.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, yells to Raiders fans in the Black Hole after running back Jonathan Stewart, right, rushed for a touchdown during third quarter action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 35-32.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton yells toward Oakland Raiders fans after running back Jonathan Stewart rushed for a touchdown during third quarter action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 35-32.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, right, motions to an official to place the ball back where it was originally spotted on the field following a play against the Oakland Raiders during third quarter action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 35-32.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is unable to catch a two-point attempt from quarterback Cam Newton during third quarter action against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 35-32.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen grabs his face mask after he was unable to catch a two-point attempt from quarterback Cam Newton during third quarter action against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 35-32.
Carolina Panthers linebacker A.J. Klein, left, forces Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray, right, to mishandle the ball during third quarter action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 35-32.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, right, catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Newton as Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith, left, applies defensive pressure during fourth quarter action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 35-32.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, left, gestures to the Oakland Raiders fans to be quiet after he caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Newton during fourth quarter action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. Wide receiver Philly Brown, right, laughs. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 35-32.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, right, runs to congratulate wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, left, after Benjamin caught a touchdown pass during fourth quarter action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 35-32.
Oakland Raiders tight end Clive Walford, left, catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Derek Carr as the Carolina Panthers defense attempts to defend the score during fourth quarter action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 35-32.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts, left, catches a two-point conversion pass from quarterback Derek Carr as the Carolina Panthers defense attempts to make the stop during fourth quarter action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The reception tied the game at 32-32. The Raiders would defeat the Panthers 35-32.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr flexes his muscles after throwing a two-point conversion pass to wide receiver Seth Roberts during fourth quarter action against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The reception tied the game at 32-32. The Raiders would defeat the Panthers 35-32.
Oakland Raiders fans in The Black Hole celebrate quarterback Derek Carr's two-point conversion pass to wide receiver Seth Roberts during fourth quarter action against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The reception tied the game at 32-32. The Raiders would defeat the Panthers 35-32.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree, left, catches a pass from quarterback Derek Carr as Carolina Panthers linebacker A.J. Klein hits him in the face during fourth quarter action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The Raiders would defeat the Panthers 35-32.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley, center and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper, right, get into a skirmish during fourth quarter action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. Field judge Eugene Hall, left, moves to separate the players. The Raiders would defeat the Panthers 35-32.
Injured Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly stands along the team's sideline with clipboard in hand wearing sunglasses during fourth quarter action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. Kuechly is in the NFL's concussion protocol program. The Raiders would defeat the Panthers 35-32.
Oakland Raiders fans in The Black Hole celebrate the team's play against the Carolina Panthers during fourth quarter action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 35-32.
Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski kicks the field goal to give the team a 35-32 lead and win over the Carolina Panthers during fourth quarter action at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. on Sunday, November 27, 2016.
Oakland Raiders fans in The Black Hole section of the stadium are ready for the team's game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 27, 2016 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. The Raiders would defeat the Panthers 35-32.
An Oakland Raiders fan in The Black Hole section of the stadium wore contacts that read Oakland Raiders for the team's game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 27, 2016 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. The Raiders would defeat the Panthers 35-32.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, center, rushes for a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during first quarter action on Sunday, November 27, 2016 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. The Raiders would defeat the Panthers 35-32.
After rushing for a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, right, gives a young fan, center, a football during first quarter action on Sunday, November 27, 2016 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. The Raiders would defeat the Panthers 35-32.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly stands with his teammates as they stretch on Sunday, November 27, 2016 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. Kuechly is currently in the NFL's concussion protocol program. The Oakland Raiders would defeat the Panthers 35-32.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, center, crouches between linebackers Thomas Davis, left and A.J. Klein, right, during stretching on Sunday, November 27, 2016 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. Kuechly is currently in the NFL's concussion protocol program. The Oakland Raiders would defeat the Panthers 35-32.
An Oakland Raiders fan celebrates the team during action against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 27, 2016 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. The Raiders would defeat the Panthers 35-32.
Carolina Panthers linebackers A.J. Klein, left and Thomas Davis, right, pursue Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, center, during first quarter action on Sunday, November 27, 2016 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. The Raiders would defeat the Panthers 35-32.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts, catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Derek Carr during first quarter action as Carolina Panthers cornerback Robert McClain, left, attempts to make the stop on Sunday, November 27, 2016 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 35-32.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passes to a receiver as the Oakland Raiders defense rushes during first quarter action on Sunday, November 27, 2016 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 35-32.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton scrambles out of the pocket as Oakland Raiders linebacker Malcolm Smith, left, rushes during second quarter action on Sunday, November 27, 2016 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 35-32.
