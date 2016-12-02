Panthers’ makeshift offensive line prepares for Seahawks, noise, silent count

There was noise before and during the Carolina Panthers' final practice at San Jose State on Friday — artificial and otherwise.
The Panthers again practiced with piped-in noise blasting from speakers as they prepare for the din of CenturyLink Field on Sunday night in Seattle.
"That's one thing that we've always done, especially getting ready to go to Seattle," Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. "We get the thing cranked up and get it going. I think the guys handle it pretty well."
The Panthers will face the noise from the Seahawks' 12th-man fan base with an offensive line that's been made over because of injuries. Center Tyler Larsen will make his first career start after Ryan Kalil and Gino Gradkowski were placed on injured reserve this week.
While Larsen handles the snaps to Cam Newton, right guard Chris Scott will be responsible for letting Larsen know when to do so with the silent count. Scott is starting in place of Trai Turner, who shifted to right tackle when Daryl Williams sprained his ankle last week at Oakland.
"Chris has to be able to keep his focus as well," Rivera said.
The Panthers will hold a walk-through at San Jose State on Saturday before flying to Seattle. Rivera thought the week in northern California went well, despite the different surroundings.
Before Friday's practice at the Spartans' stadium, the marching bands for Colorado and Washington took turns using the field as a final tune-up before the Pac-12 championship game Friday night.
"It was a different deal. But I thought practice was good," Rivera said. "They had a lot of energy, which is important. But you never know. That's why you play them on Sunday."
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
Comments