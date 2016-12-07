Carolina Panthers LB Luke Kuechly (concussion) back at practice

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly rode into Wednesday afternoon’s practice on a golf cart, helmet in hand.
It was his first appearance at practice with a helmet since suffering a concussion in a Nov. 17 Thursday Night Football matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Kuechly had a scary collision and was carted off the field in tears. He has been in the concussion protocol since and missed two starts.
Kuechly also ran through drills with the linebackers unit on Wednesday. Returning to workouts is a step in the concussion protocol.
Practice is not full speed today. But I can confirm LB Luke Kuechly is out running through drills with position group.— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 7, 2016
This story will be updated.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments