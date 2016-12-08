Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Why is Bucs QB Jameis Winston No 1? These 3 reasons

Week 14 NFL Fantasy football rankings, by position:
Quarterbacks
1. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans ... Winston has big upside at home against the New Orleans’ 31st-ranked pass defense, with the Bucs tied with Atlanta atop the NFC South and needing a victory in what could be a shootout. Winston boldly gets the No. 1 QB slot this week.
2. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis vs. Houston
3. Tom Brady, New England vs. Baltimore
4. Drew Brees, New Orleans at Tampa Bay ... Hard to believe Brees failed to throw a toiuchdown pass last week, the first time in 60 games dating to 2009 that he didn’t in a home game. You have to think he’ll rectify that quickly this week, and perhaps often if this game turns into a shootout.
5. Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. Chicago
6. Matt Ryan, Atlanta at Los Angeles
7. Russell Wilson, Seattle at Green Bay
8. Cam Newton, Carolina vs. San Diego ... Newton should rebound at home after a miserable game at Seattle, although he has completed less than 50 percent of his passes in three straight games.
9. Kirk Cousins, Washington at Philadelphia
10. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay vs. Seattle
11. Joe Flacco, Baltimore at New England ... Keeping up with Tom Brady and the Patriots, plus coming off a season-high 381 passing yards and four touchdowns, has Flacco on the QB1 radar for Week 14.
12. Philip Rivers, San Diego at Carolina
13. Carson Palmer, Arizona at Miami
14. Dak Prescott, Dallas at N.Y. Giants
15. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati at Cleveland ... Cleveland allows 29.3 points per game, second-worst, which should keep Dalton under consideration. He’s coming off his first 300-yard, two-touchdown game since Week 7, and Cleveland allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Dalton has also thrown for multiple touchdowns in three consecutive games against the Browns.
16. Eli Manning, N.Y. Giants vs. Dallas
17. Derek Carr, Oakland at Kansas City ... The Chiefs are the last against the pass over their past three games at nearly 320 yards per game, although Thursday games on the road can be tricky (not to mention in the cold at Arrowhead). Carr has not fared well against the Chiefs. In five career games he averages 220 yards and 1.2 touchdowns per game.
18. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh at Buffalo
19. Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo vs. Pittsburgh
20. Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco vs. N.Y. Jets
Running backs
1. David Johnson, Arizona at Miami
2. LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh at Buffalo
3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas at N.Y. Giants
4. Spencer Ware, Kansas City vs. Oakland ... Oakland is dead last against the run over their past three games, allowing 155 yards per game.
5. Melvin Gordon, San Diego at Carolina
6. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta at Los Angeles ... The Rams are the second-worst team against the run over their past three games, allowing nearly 147 yards per game.
7. DeMarco Murray, Tennessee vs. Denver
8. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo vs. Pittsburgh ... It’s strength on strength: Pittsburgh has been the No. 1 run defense over the past three weeks, but McCoy is playing too well not to be highly ranked.
9. Jeremy Hill, Cincinnati at Cleveland ... This should be a good week to start Hill with confidence, for both high volume and in a soft matchup against the 31st-ranked run defense.
10. Latavius Murray, Oakland at Kansas City ... Since returning from a toe injury in Week 7, Murray leads the NFL with eight rushing touchdowns in six games. He has been on the field more as well, playing 66 percent of the snaps over the past three weeks.
11. Theo Riddick, Detroit vs. Chicago
12. Jordan Howard, Chicago at Detroit ... Howard will be a workhorse but the Lions defense has been tough, allowing just 16.3 points per game over their past six games.
13. Matt Forte, N.Y. Jets at San Francisco ... If there is a game for Forte to have one last 2016 hurrah, this is it: San Francisco allows the most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
14. Jay Ajayi, Miami vs. Arizona ... Not sure if Ajayi has hit a rookie wall or not, but after going nuts averaging 176 yards rushing per game in Weeks 6-9 he’s dropped to 66 yards rushing per game over his past four games. Also, Arizona allows the fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs.
15. Mark Ingram, New Orleans at Tampa Bay
16. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles vs. Atlanta ... Perhaps Gurley can have decent game for a change. Atlanta allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
17. Lamar Miller, Houston at Indianapolis ... Miller (ankle) will need to be monitored.
18. Frank Gore, Indianapolis vs. Houston
19. Thomas Rawls, Seattle at Green Bay
20. Jonathan Stewart, Carolina vs. San Diego ... The Panthers have been a mess, but Stewart does have seven touchdowns in his past seven games.
21. Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
22. Doug Martin, Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans ... Martin drops in the rankings because the Buccaneers are saying that Jacquizz Rodgers will eat into his workload.
23. Carlos Hyde, San Francisco vs. N.Y. Jets
24. Robert Kelley, Washington at Philadelphia
25. Kenneth Dixon, Baltimore at New England
26. Terrance West, Baltimore at New England
27. Devontae Booker, Denver at Tennessee ... The Broncos have signed Justin Forsett should instantly plug him in to share some of the work with Booker.
28. Rashad Jennings, N.Y. Giants vs. Dallas ... The Cowboys are second against the run, allowing just 82.2 yards per game.
29. LeGarrette Blount, New England vs. Baltimore ... Blount has been on a tear and is a decent bet to score on any given week, but don’t expect a big week against Baltimore, which allows a league-low 73.8 yards rushing per game.
30. Dion Lewis, New England vs. Baltimore
Wide receivers
1. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans ... Look for a huge game from Evans at home against the 31st-ranked pass defense and coming off a quiet game.
2. Odell Beckham Jr., N.Y. Giants vs. Dallas
3. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh at Buffalo
4. Julio Jones, Atlanta at Los Angeles ... Jones (turf toe) should be good to go, but needs to be monitored.
5. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis vs. Houston ... Hilton comes into Week 14 already having surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the season, his fourth season in a row. He is a WR1 even against a tough Houston pass defense, and the Texans’ best cornerback, Johnathan Joseph, left last week’s game with two broken ribs.
6. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona at Miami ... Fitzgerald is a reception magnet and as consistent as they come, leading the NFL with 89 receptions.
7. Demaryius Thomas, Denver at Tennessee
8. Dez Bryant, Dallas at N.Y. Giants ... Bryant has averaged 88 yards per game and scored four touchdowns over the past four weeks.
9. Terrelle Pryor, Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
10. Michael Crabtree, Oakland at Kansas City ... Likely a 5-7 round discount relative to teammate Amari Cooper, Crabtree is just five points behind Cooper in year-to-date fantasy points, and has seven toiuchdowns to Cooper’s four.
11. Brandin Cooks, New Orleans at Tampa Bay
12. Jordy Nelson, Green Bay vs. Seattle ... Nelson averages 73 yards per game and he is always a threat to score with nine touchdowns on the season.
13. Michael Thomas, New Orleans at Tampa Bay
14. Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at Tennessee
15. Golden Tate, Detroit vs. Chicago ... Tate was averaging just 3.4 receptions and 26.8 yards in his first five games this year, but since then he’s averaged nearly seven receptions and 90 yards per game. Tate is WR6 since Week 6.
16. Amari Cooper, Oakland at Kansas City ... Cooper had 10 receptions and 129 yards when he last faced Kansas City, in Week 6.
17. Julian Edelman, New England vs. Baltimore ... Edelman comes off his first 100-yard game of the season, but he’s been consistent and should be heavily targeted, which makes him a strong start even against the Ravens’ defense. He averages 7.3 receptions and 76 yards over his past six games.
18. Doug Baldwin, Seattle at Green Bay
19. Jamison Crowder, Washington at Philadelphia
20. Tyrell Williams, San Diego at Carolina
21. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston at Indianapolis
22. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota at Jacksonville
23. Brandon Marshall, N.Y. Jets at San Francisco
24. Jarvis Landry, Miami vs. Arizona
25. DeSean Jackson, Washington at Philadelphia ... Jackson makes a return to Philadelphia, which is always added motivation.
26. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City vs. Oakland
27. Donte Moncrief, Indianapolis vs. Houston ... Moncrief has scored a touchdown in every game he’s played with Andrew Luck this year, and he comes in having scored in five straight.
28. Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina vs. San Diego
29. Malcolm Mitchell, New England vs. Baltimore ... In the three games since Rob Gronkowski was hurt, Mitchell’s full-season pace is a would-be 91 receptions, 1,184 yards and 16 touchdowns.
30. Sterling Shepard, N.Y. Giants vs. Dallas ... Shepard could get in the mix here against Dallas, which ranks 31st against the pass over their past three games at nearly 316 yards per game.
31. Dontrelle Inman, San Diego at Carolina ... Inman comes off back-to-back games with scores and gets a good matchup against the Panthers, tied for 31st against the pass.
32. Jordan Matthews, Philadelphia vs. Washington ... Matthews (ankle) is expected back this week.
33. Randall Cobb, Green Bay vs. Seattle
34. Pierre Garcon, Washington at Philadelphia
35. Kenny Britt, Los Angeles vs. Atlanta ... Britt has been consistent, averaging 4.7 receptions and 71 yards per game.
36. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati at Cleveland
37. Anquan Boldin, Detroit vs. Chicago
38. Steve Smith, Baltimore at New England
39. Brandon LaFell, Cincinnati at Cleveland
40. Davante Adams, Green Bay vs. Seattle
Tight ends
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. Oakland
2. Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati at Cleveland ... Eifert has a good chance for a touchdown for a third-straight game against Cleveland, which allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
3. Jimmy Graham, Seattle at Green Bay
4. Greg Olsen, Carolina vs. San Diego
5. Eric Ebron, Detroit vs. Chicago
6. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans
7. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. Washington ... Over the past five weeks Ertz leads all tight ends with 47 targets.
8. Jordan Reed, Washington at Philadelphia ... Reed will need to be monitored, and this ranking assumes that he is active. Note that Philadelphia allows the fewest receptions per game to opposing tight ends.
9. Ladarius Green, Pittsburgh at Buffalo ... Green owners look to have been rewarded after a long wait. He comes into this one off a huge 110-yard game, and he’s averaging 18.8 yards on 11 receptions as a Steeler.
10. C.J. Fiedorowicz, Houston at Indianapolis
11. Coby Fleener, New Orleans at Tampa Bay ... With Josh Hill out for the year, Fleener has the Saints tight end job more or less to himself. Now if he can just consistently catch the ball.
12. Dwayne Allen, Indianapolis vs. Houston
13. Dennis Pitta, Baltimore at New England
14. Martellus Bennett, New England vs. Baltimore ... No Rob Gronkowski for the past three weeks, but Bennett has just six receptions and 40 yards over those three games.
15. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota at Jacksonville
16. Antonio Gates, San Diego at Carolina ... Gates needs to score two touchdowns to tie the all-time record for touchdown catches by a tight end so look for him to get added looks in the red zone and surely Phillip Rivers will work to make that happen.
17. Jason Witten, Dallas at N.Y. Giants
18. Vance McDonald, San Francisco vs. N.Y. Jets ... McDonald gets to face a Jets defense that allowed Dwayne Allen to rip them for three TDs in the first half last week.
19. Delanie Walker, Tennessee vs. Denver
20. Jermaine Gresham, Arizona at Miami
Kickers
1. Matt Prater, Detroit vs. Chicago
2. Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis vs. Houston
3. Dan Bailey, Dallas at N.Y. Giants
4. Cairo Santos, Kansas City vs. Oakland
5. Justin Tucker, Baltimore at New England
6. Matt Bryant, Atlanta at Los Angeles
7. Stephen Gostkowski, New England vs. Baltimore
8. Brandon McManus, Denver at Tennessee
9. Graham Gano, Carolina vs. San Diego
10. Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland at Kansas City
11. Josh Lambo, San Diego at Carolina
12. Mike Nugent, Cincinnati at Cleveland
13. Kai Forbath, Minnesota at Jacksonville
14. Dustin Hopkins, Washington at Philadelphia
15. Nick Novak, Houston at Indianapolis
16. Steven Hauschka, Seattle at Green Bay
17. Roberto Aguayo, Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans
18. Chandler Catanzaro, Arizona at Miami
19. Wil Lutz, New Orleans at Tampa Bay
20. Caleb Sturgis, Philadelphia vs. Washington
Defenses
1. Minnesota DT, Minnesota at Jacksonville
2. Detroit DT, Detroit vs. Chicago
3. Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati at Cleveland
4. Denver DT, Denver at Tennessee
5. Atlanta DT, Atlanta at Los Angeles
6. Arizona DT, Arizona at Miami
7. New England DT, New England vs. Baltimore
8. Kansas City DT, Kansas City vs. Oakland
9. Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis vs. Houston
10. Carolina DT, Carolina vs. San Diego
11. Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh at Buffalo
12. Washington DT, Washington at Philadelphia
13. San Diego DT, San Diego at Carolina
14. Tennessee DT, Tennessee vs. Denver
15. Baltimore DT, Baltimore at New England
16. New York Jets DT, N.Y. Jets at San Francisco
17. Dallas DT, Dallas at N.Y. Giants
18. Oakland DT, Oakland at Kansas City
19. Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville vs. Minnesota
20. Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia vs. Washington
Alan Satterlee is a co-owner and senior writer for DynastyFootballWarehouse.com, a comprehensive fantasy football strategy site.
Comments