Panthers waive corner, sign linebacker

The Carolina Panthers have waived corner Robert McClain and re-signed linebacker Ben Jacobs.
Confirmation of the moves came on Friday. Jacobs was at team workouts that morning.
McClain, who saw time in the nickel for the Panthers, started six games and had 33 tackles this season.
He tweeted Friday morning, "God's going to bless me with another opportunity. Never going to quit or back down toward adversity."
Jacobs was with Carolina from 2013-15, playing in 32 games (largely on special teams) and recording 24 tackles.
The move is likely congruent with backup linebacker David Mayo's continuation through the concussion protocol. It is unlikely Mayo returns for Sunday's game against the Chargers. Linebacker Luke Kuechly also remains in the concussion protocol and has missed two games, but has been present at practice this week.
