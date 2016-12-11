‘Fresh legs’ after injury leave Carolina Panthers’ Mario Addison with energy to burn

Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison spent the past two weeks on the couch when he wasn’t rehabbing his injured right foot.
The upside was he had plenty of energy to burn when he returned to the field Sunday in the 28-16 victory against the San Diego Chargers.
Addison had only one sack, but it was a big one – a fourth-quarter safety after he took down Philip Rivers in the end zone to set the final score.
It was the Panthers’ first safety since 2012, when Seattle punter Jon Ryan ran out of the end zone near the end of the Seahawks’ 16-12 win.
Addison, who leads the team with 7.5 sacks, said he enjoyed getting back to work after missing the two-game West Coast swing.
“You seen the legs? We call it fresh legs. I’ve been sitting on my butt for two weeks now,” he said. “So I was just watching, resting up, trying to let it heal for a little bit. It healed to a certain extent and I was able to play.”
The Panthers sacked Rivers five times and now lead the league with 39 sacks.
