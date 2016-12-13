Cowboys activate McFadden, but role behind Elliott uncertain

The Dallas Cowboys activated running back Darren McFadden from the non-football injury list Tuesday and waived rookie Darius Jackson, a sixth-round draft pick.
McFadden was the team's leading rusher last season but broke his elbow in a household accident during the offseason. That was after the Cowboys drafted Ezekiel Elliott with the fourth overall pick. Elliott is now the NFL's leading rusher.
The 29-year-old McFadden returned to practice last month, but the Cowboys waited until they had to make a move to add him to the 53-man roster. Coach Jason Garrett hasn't said how he might fit into a rotation that includes backup Alfred Morris and change-of-pace back Lance Dunbar.
Jackson had been inactive for all 13 games in his first season out of Eastern Michigan.
