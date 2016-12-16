Things Josh Norman took with him from Carolina to Washington: ‘Stern discipline,’ bow tie

Even though Washington cornerback Josh Norman says his current organization is a little more lax than his prior (Carolina), one thing still sticks with him on game days.
He still wears a coat and tie, a rule Panthers head coach Ron Rivera’s players know all too well.
“I mean shoot, that’s the type of stern discipline they have there. You’ve got to be suited and booted. I’m still that way today,” he said on a conference call with Carolina reporters this week. “You’re not going to catch me without a tie going on a road trip even though we have a lax dress code. I still am doing that because I still have thoughts – shirt and tie and a jacket. I don’t wear nothing else. I still kind of have that in my head too. So I still kind of wear ties even though I don’t have to.”
Rivera laughed when he was told of what Norman said.
“Yeah, but he’s a fashion icon too, now,” Rivera cracked. “Remember, he used to wear the bow ties. And he looked really good in bow ties. Josh is a sharp young man, he’s solid. I’m glad to hear that.”
It goes a little deeper than just the attire, though. Norman said he learned discipline while in Charlotte.
“I don’t break rank. I used to, but I got broken out of that,” he said. “You’ve got to have discipline and that’s a disciplined organization and team and I learned that from them and I am grateful for that. So, I don’t take that as any kind of knock against them, it’s just when I got here, I can probably show what I learned there here and be freely about it and be open about it. And that’s a good thing, too.”
