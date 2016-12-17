Seahawks lineman arrested on suspicion of DWI

A reserve defensive lineman for the Seattle Seahawks has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of intoxicants and driving with a suspended license.
The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2gXgNnc) that Damontre Moore was arrested Saturday and booked into the King County Jail in Seattle at about 7 a.m.
The jail's website says he was released at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday with a bail of $1,500.
The Seahawks in a statement say they're aware of the situation and are still gathering information.
Moore has played in four games for the Seahawks but missed two of the last three games with a foot injury.
