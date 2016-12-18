Carolina Panthers at a glance

Carolina Panthers
Coach: Ron Rivera
Key Stats
0 Tight ends in NFL history who have posted three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Greg Olsen needs 93 yards to accomplish the feat.
4 Consecutive games for Cam Newton with a completion percentage below 50 percent. It’s the longest such streak since Andrew Luck went four games below 50 percent in 2012.
4 Consecutive victories for the Panthers against Washington, which last defeated Carolina in 2006.
39 Sacks for the Panthers, who entered the weekend leading the league.
Starting Lineup
Offense
WR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
LT
74 Mike Remmers
LG
68 Andrew Norwell
C
69 Tyler Larsen
RG
79 Chris Scott
RT
70 Trai Turner
TE
88 Greg Olsen
WR
13 Kelvin Benjamin
QB
1 Cam Newton
FB
35 Mike Tolbert
RB
28 Jonathan Stewart
Defense
LDE
94 Kony Ealy
LDT
98 Star Lotulelei
RDT
99 Kawann Short
RDE
96 Wes Horton
SLB
54 Shaq Thompson
MLB
59 Luke Kuechly
WLB
58 Thomas Davis
LCB
24 James Bradberry
RCB
26 Daryl Worley
SS
20 Kurt Coleman
SS
33 Tre Boston
Special Teams
K
9 Graham Gano
P
5 Michael Palardy
H
5 Michael Palardy
PR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
KR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
LS
44 J.J. Jansen
KO
9 Graham Gano
Injuries
OUT: DE Charles Johnson (hamstring), T Daryl Williams (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Kelvin Benjamin (back), LB Luke Kuechly (concussion), LB David Mayo (concussion), QB Cam Newton (shoulder).
Schedule/Results
Date
Opponent
Result/Time
TV
September
8
At Denver
L 21-20
18
San Francisco
W 46-27
25
Minnesota
L 22-10
October
2
At Atlanta
L 48-33
10
Tampa Bay
L 17-14
16
At New Orleans
L 41-38
23
Bye
30
Arizona
W 30-20
November
6
At Los Angeles
W 13-10
13
Kansas City
L 20-17
17
New Orleans
W 23-20
27
At Oakland
L 35-32
December
4
At Seattle
L 40-7
11
San Diego
W 28-16
19
At Washington
8:30 p.m.
ESPN
24
Atlanta
1 p.m.*
FOX
January
1
At Tampa Bay
1 p.m.*
FOX
*–Subject to change
Comments