Cowboys RB McFadden replaces Morris on active roster vs Bucs

Dallas running back Darren McFadden's return from an offseason elbow injury has led to backup Alfred Morris being inactive for the first time this season.
McFadden, the team's leading rusher last year, was active against Tampa Bay on Sunday night, and he replaced Morris on the roster. Morris had 231 yards and two touchdowns on 61 carries in 13 games behind NFL rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott.
Morris had just four carries in the past four games combined, including none in last week's loss to the New York Giants that snapped Dallas' 11-game winning streak.
McFadden was activated from the non-football injury list this week after returning to practice last month.
The Cowboys placed backup tackle Chaz Green on season-ending injured reserve Saturday, a day after undergoing back surgery. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had already been declared out with a back injury.
Also inactive for the Cowboys: QB Mark Sanchez, CB Morris Claiborne, S J.J. Wilcox, RB Alfred Morris, LB Mark Nzeocha, and DT Cedric Thornton.
Not playing for the Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, WR Donteea Dye Jr., RB Jacquizz Rodgers, DT John Hughes III, T Demar Dotson, DL DaVonte Lambert and OL Caleb Benenoch
