Vereen reinjures triceps, Jenkins has sore back

The New York Giants seemingly are heading into their quick turnaround game with the Philadelphia Eagles short-handed.
Coach Ben McAdoo disclosed Monday evening that third-down back Shane Vereen reinjured his triceps in his second game back after tearing the muscle in the third week of the season and having surgery.
McAdoo did not know if Vereen would require surgery again, and he was not willing to say the six-year veteran would miss the rest of the season.
"It's unfortunate," the rookie coach said. "He worked his tail off to get back to where he was, and I am disappointed for Shane."
There also is concern about shutdown cornerback Janoris Jenkins for Thursday night's game against the Eagles (5-9) in Philadelphia. He took a knee to the back in the second quarter of the Giants' 17-6 win over Detroit and did not return.
"It was a nasty collision, we took every precaution we could," said McAdoo, adding it was too early to say whether Jenkins would be able to play in what might be a playoff-clinching game for the Giants. "Everything checked out. Right now, it's a painful bruised back."
If the Giants win, they are back in the postseason for the first time since 2011.
The Giants head into the game with a defense that is peaking. The unit has given up 13 points total in beating division leaders Dallas and Detroit in the past two weeks.
However, this is a rivalry game and it doesn't make a difference that the Giants have won eight of their last nine while the Eagles are riding a five-game losing streak.
"You can throw the records out the window," McAdoo said. "It's going to be a physical game on a short week. We just need to focus on taking care of the task at hand."
McAdoo said the key will be to take advantage of every second in getting the players ready. If that means tailoring the way the guys learn, they will do that.
Eli Manning, who threw for four touchdowns in the Giants' win over the Eagles earlier this season, said there is no use complaining about the schedule.
"For me, it's just about getting mentally prepared, learning all the plays and seeing the defense and getting the preparation done," he said. "Obviously understanding for the offensive linemen, defensive linemen, running backs, linebackers, it's about getting your body back. Just the soreness. It can depend on the week before. How many hits you take or how sore you are if you're dealing with an injury.
"Right now, late in the year, it's a chance to earn a playoff spot."
Manning felt the struggling offense played a little better against the Lions in a 17-6 win. The running game generated more than 100 yards and the offense did not turn over the ball.
Even the defense feels there is room for improvement.
"We've had some really good moments and we've had some not-so-great moments," defensive tackle Damon Harrison said. "You can ask anyone around the defense, any player or coach, and they'll tell you. We're still not where we need to be as a defense. It was great to have some successes every now and then, but we just want to be more consistent."
If the defense is on Thursday night, the Giants might be back in the postseason show.
NOTES: WR Odell Beckham Jr. was amused that Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott was not immediately fined by the NFL for jumping into a Salvation Army kettle after scoring a touchdown on Sunday night. He tweeted: 'That's funny there's no fine for that. I could only imagine if I was the one to do it. Just bein honest.' Beckham has been fined repeatedly by the league, recently for criticizing officials after a loss in Pittsburgh.
