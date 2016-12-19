Colts' Art Jones to finish 2nd consecutive season on IR

The Indianapolis Colts put defensive tackle Art Jones on injured reserve Monday, ending his season.
It's the second consecutive year that the injury-prone Jones has been unable to complete the season because of health.
Last year, he missed the entire season with an injured ankle. He couldn't play in Sunday's win at Minnesota because of an injured groin.
Since joining the Colts as a free agent in 2014, Jones has only played in 17 of 46 regular-season games — missing 25 with injuries and the first four of this season after violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
The Colts (7-7) promoted defensive end Kristjan Sokoli from the practice squad to the active roster. Indy later signed outside linebacker Lavar Edwards to the practice squad.
