Panthers DC Sean McDermott’s defense bounced back after first meeting with Falcons

For Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott, it feels like it’s been a long time since the day the Atlanta Falcons offense dropped 48 points on Carolina in Week 4.
But the flight immediately after felt like it would never end.
“Honestly? I wanted to open a window and jump,” McDermott said with an only-slightly bitter laugh on Tuesday afternoon. “That’s why you can’t sleep at night. ... The plays that get away.”
Rookie corner James Bradberry had gone down with a turf toe injury early in the game and after he left, Falcons receiver Julio Jones had a record day, catching 12 passes for 300 yards and a touchdown en route to a 48-33 drubbing.
Carolina’s defense remained in question until after the bye.
But then the Panthers’ pass rush came alive with eight sacks and the secondary hassled a solid group of receivers against Arizona. From there, Carolina has largely played complementary football, balancing a pass rush that now leads the NFL in sacks with 41 with a secondary that is finding its footing back on “Thieves Ave.”.
Carolina has held opponents to under 100 rushing yards in seven of its past nine games and has recorded 17 takeaways since the bye week. The Panthers entered the bye with eight.
“It’s been fun to watch them come together,” said McDermott. “They’ve got heart, they’ve got character. I see us taking another step. We have a certain vision in the defensive room and we’re climbing toward that vision. There are peaks and valleys, but you try and keep that vision in front of you.”
McDermott has obviously played a huge part in the Panthers’ defensive resurgence, especially in maintaining the gap left by star middle linebacker Luke Kuechly, who missed his fourth consecutive game on Monday night (concussion).
With his body of work, it’s natural to wonder whether McDermott has fielded calls from other teams sniffing around for a new coach or coordinator, especially as the college football season draws to a close and as professional teams begin to get eliminated from the playoffs. He has interviewed for multiple head coaching positions in the past few years, including with Cleveland and Tampa Bay last winter.
McDermott would not confirm whether teams had reached out to him yet this year.
“I appreciate you asking. I stay focused on the task at hand,” he said. “If I get off task in this league, that’s where things go wrong. If you lose sight of what’s in front of you, like the Atlanta Falcons, you’re gonna get your tail beaten.
“If they are phone calls on how to beat the Atlanta Falcons, then yeah. I welcome that. Otherwise my phone is off the hook.”
