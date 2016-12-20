Clowney selected to first Pro Bowl

Houston defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, a former South Carolina standout, has been selected to play for the AFC in the Pro Bowl.
Clowney, who’s battled injuries much of his pro career, is having his best season with 49 tackles and five sacks. It’s the first Pro Bowl selection for the former No. 1 pick.
The Pro Bowl, which pits the best players from each conference against one another, is slated for Jan. 29 in Orlando, Fla.
Former Clemson standout Vic Beasley, now a member of the Atlanta Falcons, was chosen for the game to represent the NFC.
49 tackles.— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 21, 2016
16 QB hits.
15 TFLs.
5 sacks.
One trip to the Pro Bowl. Congrats, @clownejd! #ClowneyComin pic.twitter.com/xShxZrkrkO
I wouldn't have this opportunity w/o the support of my coaches and teammates. I think my son is gonna love Disneyworld! Blessed & grateful. pic.twitter.com/k1B4MYuvVn— jadeveon clowney 7 (@clownejd) December 21, 2016
AFC
Offense
Wide receiver: Antonio Brown*, Steelers; Amari Cooper*, Raiders; A.J. Green, Bengals; T.Y. Hilton, Colts
Tackle: Joe Thomas*, Browns; Donald Penn*, Raiders; Taylor Lewan, Titans
Guard: Marshal Yanda*, Ravens; Kelechi Osemele*, Raiders; David DeCastro, Steelers
Center: Rodney Hudson*, Raiders; Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers
Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Delanie Walker, Titans
Quarterback: Tom Brady*, Patriots; Derek Carr, Raiders; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
Running back: Le'Veon Bell*, Steelers; DeMarco Murray, Titans; LeSean McCoy, Bills
Fullback: Kyle Juszcyzyk*, Ravens
Defense
Defense end: Khalil Mack*, Raiders; Cameron Wake*, Dolphins; Jadeveon Clowney, Texans
Interior linemen: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Ndamukong Suh*, Dolphins; Jurrell Casey, Titans
Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; Lorenzo Alexander*, Bills; Brian Orakpo, Titans
Inside/middle linebacker: Dont'a Hightower*, Patriots; C.J. Mosley, Ravens
Cornerback: Marcus Peters*, Chiefs; Aqib Talib*, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers; Chris Harris Broncos
Free safety: Devin McCourty*, Patriots; Reggie Nelson, Raiders
Strong safety: Eric Berry*, Chiefs
Special Teams
Punter: Pat McAfee*, Colts
Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Ravens
Return specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs
Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, Patriots
NFC
Offense
Wide receiver: Julio Jones*, Falcons; Odell Beckham*, Giants; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Trent Williams*, Redskins; Jason Peters, Eagles
Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Brandon Scherff*, Redskins; T.J. Lang, Packers
Center: Travis Frederick*, Cowboys; Alex Mack, Falcons
Tight end: Greg Olsen*, Panthers; Jordan Reed, Redskins
Quarterback: Matt Ryan*, Falcons; Aaron Rodgers, Packers; Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Running back: Ezekiel Elliott*, Cowboys; David Johnson, Cardinals; Devonta Freeman, Falcons
Fullback: Mike Tolbert*, Panthers
Defense
Defensive end: Everson Griffen*, Vikings; Cliff Avril*, Seahawks; Michael Bennett, Seahawks
Interior linemen: Aaron Donald*, Rams; Gerald McCoy*, Buccaneers; Fletcher Cox, Eagles
Outside linebacker: Vic Beasley*, Falcons; Ryan Kerrigan*, Redskins; Thomas Davis, Panthers
Inside/middle linebacker: Bobby Wagner*, Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Panthers
Cornerback: Janoris Jenkins*, Giants; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Richard Sherman, Seahawks; Xavier Rhodes, Vikings
Free safety: Harrison Smith*, Vikings; Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers
Strong safety: Landon Collins*, Giants
Special teams
Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Rams
Kicker: Matt Bryant*, Falcons
Return specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Vikings
Special teamer: Dwayne Harris*, Giants
* Indicates starter
