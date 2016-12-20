Football

December 20, 2016 8:24 PM

Clowney selected to first Pro Bowl

Staff Reports

Houston defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, a former South Carolina standout, has been selected to play for the AFC in the Pro Bowl.

Clowney, who’s battled injuries much of his pro career, is having his best season with 49 tackles and five sacks. It’s the first Pro Bowl selection for the former No. 1 pick.

The Pro Bowl, which pits the best players from each conference against one another, is slated for Jan. 29 in Orlando, Fla.

Former Clemson standout Vic Beasley, now a member of the Atlanta Falcons, was chosen for the game to represent the NFC.

AFC

Offense

Wide receiver: Antonio Brown*, Steelers; Amari Cooper*, Raiders; A.J. Green, Bengals; T.Y. Hilton, Colts

Tackle: Joe Thomas*, Browns; Donald Penn*, Raiders; Taylor Lewan, Titans

Guard: Marshal Yanda*, Ravens; Kelechi Osemele*, Raiders; David DeCastro, Steelers

Center: Rodney Hudson*, Raiders; Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers

Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Delanie Walker, Titans

Quarterback: Tom Brady*, Patriots; Derek Carr, Raiders; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

Running back: Le'Veon Bell*, Steelers; DeMarco Murray, Titans; LeSean McCoy, Bills

Fullback: Kyle Juszcyzyk*, Ravens

Defense

Defense end: Khalil Mack*, Raiders; Cameron Wake*, Dolphins; Jadeveon Clowney, Texans

Interior linemen: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Ndamukong Suh*, Dolphins; Jurrell Casey, Titans

Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; Lorenzo Alexander*, Bills; Brian Orakpo, Titans

Inside/middle linebacker: Dont'a Hightower*, Patriots; C.J. Mosley, Ravens

Cornerback: Marcus Peters*, Chiefs; Aqib Talib*, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers; Chris Harris Broncos

Free safety: Devin McCourty*, Patriots; Reggie Nelson, Raiders

Strong safety: Eric Berry*, Chiefs

Special Teams

Punter: Pat McAfee*, Colts

Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Ravens

Return specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs

Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, Patriots

NFC

Offense

Wide receiver: Julio Jones*, Falcons; Odell Beckham*, Giants; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Trent Williams*, Redskins; Jason Peters, Eagles

Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Brandon Scherff*, Redskins; T.J. Lang, Packers

Center: Travis Frederick*, Cowboys; Alex Mack, Falcons

Tight end: Greg Olsen*, Panthers; Jordan Reed, Redskins

Quarterback: Matt Ryan*, Falcons; Aaron Rodgers, Packers; Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Running back: Ezekiel Elliott*, Cowboys; David Johnson, Cardinals; Devonta Freeman, Falcons

Fullback: Mike Tolbert*, Panthers

Defense

Defensive end: Everson Griffen*, Vikings; Cliff Avril*, Seahawks; Michael Bennett, Seahawks

Interior linemen: Aaron Donald*, Rams; Gerald McCoy*, Buccaneers; Fletcher Cox, Eagles

Outside linebacker: Vic Beasley*, Falcons; Ryan Kerrigan*, Redskins; Thomas Davis, Panthers

Inside/middle linebacker: Bobby Wagner*, Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Panthers

Cornerback: Janoris Jenkins*, Giants; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Richard Sherman, Seahawks; Xavier Rhodes, Vikings

Free safety: Harrison Smith*, Vikings; Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers

Strong safety: Landon Collins*, Giants

Special teams

Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Rams

Kicker: Matt Bryant*, Falcons

Return specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Vikings

Special teamer: Dwayne Harris*, Giants

* Indicates starter

