After stubbing toe, Panthers rookie CB eager for another shot at Falcons’ Julio Jones

The Carolina Panthers allowed Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones to roll a 300 game in the team’s Week 4 matchup at the Georgia Dome.
If nothing else, the Panthers’ secondary will get a shot at redemption.
Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters Thursday that Jones will play Saturday in Charlotte after missing two games with a toe injury.
Jones caught 12 passes for 300 yards – the fourth-highest, single-game total in the Super Bowl era – in Atlanta’s 48-33 victory on Oct. 2.
Panthers rookie cornerback James Bradberry gave up three receptions to Jones during the first three plays before injuring his toe during the Falcons’ opening series. Bradberry tried to play later in the game before exiting for good and sitting the next three games with turf toe.
Bradberry said he can empathize with what Jones is experiencing with his toe.
“I know how it feels. But it’s kind of karma. I hurt my toe on the back of his heel. And he hurt his toe,” Bradberry said Thursday. “It’s a tough injury. I hope he heals well. I hope he’s able to come out and play, though.”
Cornerback Bené Benwikere, who was chiefly responsible for Jones after Bradberry was injured, was waived less than a week after the game. Benwikere was claimed by the Miami Dolphins, who later cut him.
Bradberry, the second-round pick who’s put together a strong season, says he’s looking forward to another crack at Jones.
“I want to compete against the best,” Bradberry said. “And he’s one of the best receivers in the league.”
Joseph Person
