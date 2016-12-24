Football

December 24, 2016 11:06 AM

Luke Kuechly inactive against Atlanta Falcons

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly will be inactive against the Atlanta Falcons, a league source indicated on Saturday morning.

Kuechly will now have been held out of two games since clearing the concussion protocol the Saturday before Carolina’s Monday Night Football game at Washington. He previously spent three weeks in the protocol after being carted off the field after

Ron Rivera said on Friday that he would “err on the side of caution” with Kuechly, in terms of considering both the Panthers’ diminished postseason hopes and Kuechly’s long-term health.

Kuechly said this week that he wanted to play, but would respect his both his coach and team doctors’ decision.

This story will be updated.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Related content

Football

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Georgia high school quarterback Trevor Lawrence talks about semifinals win, national attention

View more video

Sports Videos