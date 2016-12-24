Luke Kuechly inactive against Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly will be inactive against the Atlanta Falcons, a league source indicated on Saturday morning.
Kuechly will now have been held out of two games since clearing the concussion protocol the Saturday before Carolina’s Monday Night Football game at Washington. He previously spent three weeks in the protocol after being carted off the field after
Ron Rivera said on Friday that he would “err on the side of caution” with Kuechly, in terms of considering both the Panthers’ diminished postseason hopes and Kuechly’s long-term health.
Kuechly said this week that he wanted to play, but would respect his both his coach and team doctors’ decision.
This story will be updated.
