Local media recognizes Panthers safety Kurt Coleman

Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman was passed over for the Pro Bowl for the second year in a row, but he did not go unnoticed by the local media.
Coleman was named this year’s winner of the Tom Berry Good Guy Award, which annually honors the Panthers’ player who was most helpful to the media.
Coleman’s four interceptions lead the Panthers, and his 11 picks over the past two seasons are more than any other NFC safety in that span.
The Good Guy award, presented by the Carolinas chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America, is named for a longtime columnist and Panthers beat writer for the High Point (N.C.) Enterprise who died at the start of the 2009 season.
Norman joins a list of former winners that includes current teammates Mike Tolbert and Greg Olsen.
Good Guy Award
Previous winners of the Panthers’ Tom Berry Good Guy Award:
2016 - Kurt Coleman
2015 - Josh Norman
2014 - Mike Tolbert
2013 - Greg Olsen
2012 - James Anderson
2011 - Captain Munnerlyn
2010 - Jordan Gross
2009 - Brad Hoover
(As determined by the Carolinas chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America.)
