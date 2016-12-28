Remembering Bruce DeHaven, who died at age 68 after battle with cancer

Whenever I would check in with Bruce DeHaven after he left for Buffalo in August, the Carolina Panthers special teams advisor would ask about the goings-on with the team.
But DeHaven always made a point to tell me to spend as much time as I could with my family. It wasn't idle talk. He understood the importance of being close to the ones you love.
After DeHaven died Tuesday evening following a lengthy battle with cancer, his former players and colleagues heaped praise on a man who spent 30 years in the NFL and was widely regarded as one of the league's best special teams coaches.
The tributes all mentioned his football acumen, but the emphasis was on the lives DeHaven touched.
"I was a better football player because Bruce DeHaven was my coach, but I was a better man because Bruce DeHaven was my friend," former Buffalo Bills special teams ace Steve Tasker said. "I will miss him very, very much."
DeHaven, who was 68, spent part of the Panthers' Super Bowl season and much of this past offseason shuttling between Charlotte and Buffalo, where his oncologist was based.
More importantly, Buffalo is where DeHaven's family is -- his wife, Kathy, and their two children, Toby and Annie. DeHaven wanted to be around them as much as he could.
He brought Toby, a college student, to Spartanburg for the Panthers' training camp in 2015.
DeHaven was back at Wofford this summer for the start of camp and hoped his stamina would hold up. When he realized he didn't have the energy the job required, DeHaven relinquished his position to assistant Thomas McGaughey, accepted the advisory role and drove home to Buffalo.
DeHaven never wanted the story to be about him -- not during the Super Bowl week in San Jose and not when he decided to step down from coaching.
"I’ve just reached a point where I have to make more visits (to Buffalo) and I thought it was becoming distracting," DeHaven said in August. "I don’t have the energy I’ve had in the past. I don’t think I can coach the way I think it needs to be done. I just don’t want to give anything but my best to Mr. Richardson and the Panthers."
On the day he left Spartanburg after 46 years in coaching, DeHaven, a former high school history teacher, stopped by Cowpens National Battlefield and spent an hour walking the grounds.
Panthers kicker Graham Gano said on Twitter he was hurting after hearing the news about his former coach. Gano, like Tasker, called DeHaven "a great coach & an even better man."
Panthers coach Ron Rivera tweeted: "#RIP Coach Bruce DeHaven. Our time together was short but I'm proud to say I coached on the same sideline as you."
Carolina was the last of five NFL teams DeHaven coached. He had two stints in Buffalo, and sought public acceptance and closure for former kicker Scott Norwood, whose missed field goal cost the Bills a Super Bowl victory.
Marv Levy, the coach of those Bills' Super Bowl teams, said DeHaven was a premiere special teams coach and "special person."
"His work ethic, his love for and his dedication to the game, his caring about those players from whom he was able to bring forth their maximum talents and who revere him are all signature features which distinguished him," Levy said.
"Beyond that, he was a wonderful husband and father possessed of a happy and upbeat nature," Levy added. "What a privilege it was for me and for all the members of our coaching staff to have been colleagues and friends of Bruce DeHaven."
One of the last texts I traded with DeHaven was the day before Thanksgiving. He and Kathy were hosting a number of her relatives, whom DeHaven described as "20 wild Irish up from Pittsburgh."
DeHaven, always the family man, was looking forward to a loud, fun weekend with those he loved.
"If the house is rocking don't bother knocking," DeHaven wrote. "Come on in."
