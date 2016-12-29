Panthers receiver Devin Funchess placed on injured reserve

The Carolina Panthers are limping to the finish line.
Wide receiver Devin Funchess was placed on injured reserve Thursday, becoming the third player this week to go on IR with a knee injury.
He joins safety Tre Boston and defensive end Ryan Delaire on the injured list. Panthers coach Ron Rivera said none is expected to require surgery.
The Panthers promoted speedy wideout Damiere Byrd from the practice squad to take Funchess’ spot. Byrd, who played football and ran track at South Carolina, could make his debut Sunday at Tampa Bay.
Byrd made the Panthers’ opening-week roster, but was inactive the first five games. He landed on the practice squad for the second year in a row.
Funchess was a popular pick during the preseason to have a breakout season in his second year.
Instead, Funchess’ production dipped slightly from his rookie year. The former Michigan standout finished with 23 catches for 371 yards and four touchdowns this season.
