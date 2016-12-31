Football

December 31, 2016 7:23 PM

Carolina Panthers at a glance

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Coach: Ron Rivera

Key Stats

12 Cam Newton has scored 12 touchdowns against Tampa Bay in the last four games in which he’s faced them. He missed the first 2016 matchup against the Buccaneers while in the concussion protocol.

5 Newton has also not been very accurate late in the season, completing less than 50 percent of his passes in five of Carolina’s last six games.

32 Carolina’s pass defense ranks dead last in the NFL, and will be tested against Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston. He has thrown for 3,888 yards in just his second season in the league.

3 The Panthers actually also rank third in the league in interceptions as well, with 16, and will be anxious to hassle Winston and finish the year on a positive note.

Starting Lineup

Offense

WR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

LT

74 Mike Remmers

LG

68 Andrew Norwell

C

69 Tyler Larsen

RG

70 Trai Turner

RT

60 Daryl Williams

TE

88 Greg Olsen

WR

13 Kelvin Benjamin

QB

1 Cam Newton

FB

35 Mike Tolbert

RB

28 Jonathan Stewart

Defense

LDE

96 Wes Horton

LDT

98 Star Lotulelei

RDT

99 Kawann Short

RDE

94 Kony Ealy

SLB

54 Shaq Thompson

MLB

59 A.J. Klein

WLB

58 Thomas Davis

LCB

24 James Bradberry

RCB

26 Daryl Worley

FS

20 Kurt Coleman

SS

22 Michael Griffin

Special Teams

K

9 Graham Gano

P

5 Michael Palardy

H

5 Michael Palardy

PR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

KR

43 Fozzy Whittaker

LS

44 J.J. Jansen

KO

9 Graham Gano

Injuries

OUT: Charles Johnson (hamstring, foot), Derek Anderson (illness)

Schedule/Results

Date

Opponent

Result/Time

TV

September

8

At Denver

L 21-20

18

San Francisco

W 46-27

25

Minnesota

L 22-10

October

2

At Atlanta

L 48-33

10

Tampa Bay

L 17-14

16

At New Orleans

L 41-38

23

Bye

30

Arizona

W 30-20

November

6

At Los Angeles

W 13-10

13

Kansas City

L 20-17

17

New Orleans

W 23-20

27

At Oakland

L 35-32

December

4

At Seattle

L 40-7

11

San Diego

W 28-16

19

At Washington

W 26-15

24

Atlanta

L 33-16

January

1

At Tampa Bay

1 p.m. FOX

Related content

Football

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Georgia high school quarterback Trevor Lawrence talks about semifinals win, national attention

View more video

Sports Videos