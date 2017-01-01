Panthers year of ‘missed opportunities’ on full display in loss to Bucs

1:02 The importance of South Carolina's Electoral College and how it works Pause

1:41 P.J. Dozier wraps Memphis game

4:22 Dashcam video of Rep. Chris Corley arrest

5:37 Fork&Goal: Latin flavors inspire Game Day tailgating recipes for the Birmingham Bowl

5:20 Coach Dawn Staley talks about Gamecocks' win over UCLA

1:53 911 call from domestic incident involving S.C. legislator Chris Corley

6:35 Hurst, Allen-Williams with key takeaways from bowl game

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

2:29 Meet George: The first mature male great white shark tagged by OCEARCH