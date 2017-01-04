Football

January 4, 2017 12:53 PM

Cam Newton shares first photos, videos of son Chosen

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

Cam Newton’s son, Chosen, has been a bit of a mystery since his birth a year ago.

But Newton (who is about to become a father again with girlfriend Kia Proctor), shared a video and heartfelt poem with The Players Tribune on Wednesday morning that shows what life is like for the little family.

The poem, which has parallel phrasing throughout when Newton states, “Don’t be like me, son, be better than me” alongside his love for and amazement at Chosen, also serves as a message and memento for his young son.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

