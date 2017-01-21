Jared Cook caught on in Green Bay, now headed back home

Jared Cook is headed home on Sunday, which means he’s headed to Falcons country.
The former South Carolina and current Green Bay Packers tight end grew up an hour from the Georgia Dome, where the Packers will face the Falcons in the NFC championship game. On most Sundays, Cook’s mom and family would be cheering for the Falcons.
“I grew up on the Falcons,” Cook said. “Everybody around there grew up on the Falcons. That’s the only team you know in Atlanta. For her and other people to support me is pretty awesome.”
Cook was a star at North Gwinnett High in Suwannee, Ga., before signing with South Carolina in 2006. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end caught 73 passes for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns before being selected by the Tennessee Titans in the third round of the NFL Draft.
After three season with the Titans and another three with the St. Louis Rams, he signed a one-year, $2.75 million deal with Green Bay this offseason. After catching 30 passes for 377 yards and one touchdown during the regular season, he made his biggest splash of the season last week, catching six passes for 104 yards in a divisional round win over the Dallas Cowboys.
“He’s done a great job for us,” Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “Not crazy red zone stuff or huge production, which I think he is capable of, but just his presence out there has been huge for us, given us an option down the middle and given us an option splitting him out on his own side too. That’s something we haven’t had around here for a while.”
Cook’s biggest grab last week, maybe the biggest of his career, was a tip-toeing, 36-yard catch with three seconds left that set up the game-winning field goal against the Cowboys.
“I saw (Rodgers) rolling right. It was underneath coverage and I knew if I got over the top of them Aaron would find me,” Cook said. “He put it right on the sideline. It was just a perfect throw by him to keep me in bounds.”
The catch moved Cook further than he’s ever been in the NFL playoffs.
“Words can’t describe it man,” he said. “It’s been eight years just to get this far. I can’t even put it into words. It’s pretty awesome.”
Cook, who has 303 catches for 3,880 yards and 17 touchdowns in eight pro seasons, is one of four South Carolina or Clemson alums playing this weekend in NFL conference championship games. The other three will be playing on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage Sunday – linebacker Vic Beasley (Clemson), defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (Clemson) and fullback Patrick DiMarco (South Carolina) of the Atlanta Falcons.
“It’s pretty cool, but it’s kind of being looked as the next game,” Cook said. “That’s what we’re focused on.”
NFC CHAMPIONSHIP: Packers at Falcons
At Georgia Dome
Sunday: 3:05 p.m. EST
TV: FOX
AFC CHAMPIONSHIP: Steelers at Patriots
At Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
Sunday: 6:40 p.m.
TV: CBS
