S.C. Super Bowl trivia quiz

Ten questions to test your knowledge of how former South Carolina, Clemson and state college players did in the Super Bowl.
1. Did George Rogers, USC’s Heisman-Trophy winning running back, play in a Super Bowl?
2. Which two former Clemson players were teammates on two Super Bowl-winning teams with the San Francisco 49ers?
3. Which former South Carolina State player won four Super Bowls as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers?
4. Which former Clemson player scored an unlikely touchdown in the Chicago Bears’ 46-10 win against New England in Super Bowl XX?
5. Which former USC player was in the most Super Bowls as a player or a coach?
6. Which former USC player has played in the most Super Bowls?
7. Which former Clemson player won the most Super Bowls?
8. Which former USC player won the most Super Bowls?
9. Which former USC player came close to being named the MVP of a Super Bowl?
10. What position did former Clemson star Bennie Cunningham play on two Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers teams?
ANSWERS
1. Yes. He was a member of the Super Bowl-winning Washington Redskins in 1988.
2. Dwight Clark and Jim Stuckey. They were on the 49ers’ champion teams of 1981 and ’84.
3. Donnie Shell. He was an elite defensive back on the Steelers teams that won Super Bowls IX, X, XII and XIV.
4. William Perry. Bears coach Mike Ditka used the Fridge to crash into the end zone on a short run close to the goal line.
5. Dan Reeves: 6. Reeves played in two Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys (1971 and ’72) and coached in four (1987, ’88 and ’90 with Denver and 1999 with Atlanta). The Cowboys won in ’72 but the others were losses.
6. Bobby Bryant: 4. Bryant played with the Minnesota Vikings in 1970, ’74, ’75 and ’77. All were losses.
7. Jeff Bostic: 3. The former center won championships with the Washington Redskins in 1982, ’87 and ’91.
8. Steve Courson: 2. The late Courson was a member of the 1979 and 1980 World Champion Pittsburgh Steelers.
9. Brad Edwards. A member of the 1992 Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XXVI, Edwards had two interceptions against the Buffalo Bills and was runner-up in the MVP voting to Redskins QB Mark Rypien.
10. Tight end. He was the perfect complement to WRs Lynn Swann and John Stallworth in the Pittsburgh passing game. He had two catches for 21 yards in the Steelers’ 31-19 victory against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl XIV.
