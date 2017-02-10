Fitzpatrick's Jets contract voids, QB becomes free agent

2:08 Dooley's Sport Shop to close after 67 years Pause

1:41 Remembering one of Gamecocks' greatest fans: Bill Golding

2:52 Father of Rock Hill NFL star pleads guilty for club shooting in 2015

3:57 River Bluff, Chapin going for wrestling state titles

0:44 Little River resident competes 'min pins' in 2017 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

1:19 Former morgue on Bull Street may become restaurant

32:52 Senator Scott speaks on Rule 19, race, and Sen. Sessions

1:05 Sneak peek at Columbiana's Dave and Buster's

2:17 Will Muschamp discusses 2017 signees, recruiting strategy