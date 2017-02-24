Panthers get compensatory draft pick for losing CB Josh Norman, P Brad Nortman

By Joseph Person
It might be small solace for losing a Pro Bowl cornerback, but the Panthers finally got something in return for Josh Norman.
The Panthers were awarded a third-round compensatory pick in the April draft, the NFL announced Friday. Carolina’s comp pick is the 98th overall and gives the Panthers four picks among the first 100 selections.
While four teams received four comp picks each – Cincinnati, Cleveland Denver and Kansas City – the Panthers were awarded only one.
But it was a high pick. Only Miami, which lost Olivier Vernon and four other free agents last offseason, received a higher comp pick with the 97th overall selection.
Under league rules, teams losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires the previous offseason are eligible for comp picks. The formula involves a player’s salary, playing time and postseason honors.
When Norman signed a five-year, $75 million deal with Washington days after Carolina rescinded his franchise tag last spring, it essentially assured the Panthers would be getting a high comp pick.
In addition to Norman, the Panthers also lost punter Brad Nortman in free agency last offseason. Backup center Gino Gradkowski was the Panthers’ lone acquisition considered a compensatory free agent.
Teams can trade comp picks this year for the first time after a rule change was approved by clubs in 2015.
Comments