‘Hop’ hoping to jump into the NFL from Coastal Carolina

De’Angelo Henderson got his nickname for hobbling around a football field for most of one season at Summerville High, so when Coastal Carolina coach Joe Moglia inadvertently turned it into a positive, Henderson jumped at the revisionist history.
“Coach Moglia asked me my nickname and I said, ‘Hop,’ ” Henderson said. “He was like, ‘Yeah, you do have some good jump cuts and leaping ability.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s run with that.’ ”
The name actually came from rushing back from an ankle injury while Henderson was a high school star in Summerville.
“I was supposed to miss 6-to-8 weeks, but I told the trainer I wasn’t missing that. They were crazy,” he said. “I missed one week and I came back hopping around the field the rest of the season.”
“Hop” is one of three prospects from small colleges in South Carolina working out this week at the NFL Combine. He is joined by Charleston Southern offensive lineman Erik Austell and South Carolina State offensive lineman Javarius Leamon.
Henderson, 5-foot-8, 208 pounds, is ranked the 25th-best running back prospect in this year’s draft class by CBSSports.com. He averaged 6.43 yards per carry at Coastal, and set the NCAA Division I record for consecutive games with at least one touchdown at 35. The last time he didn’t score in a game was against North Dakota State his freshman season.
“My teammates during the games would say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get Hop in the box, we’ve got to Hop in the box,’ ” Henderson said. “I was like, ‘I don’t want to hear that, let’s just play football. If it’ll happen, it’ll happen.’ ”
He’s the Chants’ all-time leader in rushing yards (4,635), rushing attempts (721) and rushing touchdowns (58).
“I’m an athlete,” he said. “They know I’m shorter, so I have to be real explosive. One thing they think I lack is speed, so I’m going to show them I got some speed.”
Henderson will run the 40-yard dash Friday. He wouldn’t predict his time other than to say it will be “good.”
He celebrated receiving his invitation to the combine with back flips around his house, and he’ll look for any chance to do one here to emphasize his athleticism, he said.
Austell, 6-4, 285 pounds, is the first Charleston Southern player to be invited to the combine.
“My agent was telling me I was going to get an invite, but I had my doubts,” he said. “I was thinking, ‘Charleston Southern, small school.’ It was like a relief for about five minutes. Then I was like, ‘All right, this is going to be a grind,’ but it’s been awesome, a great experience so far.”
He is the 25th-best guard prospect in this year’s draft class, according to CBSSports.com, but he’s been selling himself to pro teams this week as a center, he said.
Leamon, a 6-7, 315-pound Woodruff native, has the advantage of knowing exactly what an NFL player looks like on the field. He played at S.C. State with defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who was selected in the third round by the Pittsburgh Steelers last year and became a starter the first week of the season.
“I watched him every day,” Leamon said. “I have seen the different things he can do, so I knew he was going to be good.”
Hargrave has been a sounding board for Leamon through the draft process thus far, said Leamon, who is ranked the 18th-best offensive tackle prospect this season by CBSSports.com.
