March 7, 2017 5:10 PM

Panthers re-sign Fozzy Whittaker, still expected to add RB in draft

By Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers re-signed running back Fozzy Whittaker to a two-year deal, announced on Tuesday evening. The news was first reported by the Observer’s Joseph Person.

According to a league source, the deal was worth $2.5 million.

Whittaker, 28, will begin his fourth year in Carolina during the 2017 season. He has 142 carries for 597 yards and two touchdowns in his career, and is used in a complementary and often receiving style to the power-back ability of lead runner Jonathan Stewart. Whittaker also has 505 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Despite the re-signing of Whittaker, the Panthers are still expected to draft a running back, maybe as high as No. 8.

This story will be updated.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

