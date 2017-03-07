Football

March 7, 2017 5:40 PM

Where the Carolina Panthers stand with their own free agents

By Joseph Person

The Panthers began Tuesday with 12 unrestricted free agents, but whittled that list to nine with a flurry of moves aimed at securing the depth along the defensive line and in the offensive backfield.

An update on where the Panthers’ stand with their own free agents, two days before they can start signing other teams’.

Unrestricted free agents

DT Kawann Short – received franchise tag

DT Kyle Love

DE Charles Johnson --signed two-year deal

DE Mario Addison – signed three-year deal

DE Wes Horton – signed two-year deal

LB A.J. Klein

CB Teddy Williams

CB Leonard Johnson

S Michael Griffin

S Colin Jones – signed two-year deal

OT Mike Remmers

OL Ryan Wendell

OL Chris Scott

RB Fozzy Whittaker – agreed in principle on two-year deal

WR Ted Ginn

Restricted free agents

G Andrew Norwell – received second-round tender

WR Philly Brown – not tendered, will become unrestricted free agent

WR Brenton Bersin – signed one-year deal

WR LaRon Byrd – not tendered, will become unrestricted free agent

LB Ben Jacobs – signed two-year deal

Exclusive rights free agents

DT Chas Alecxih

C Tyler Larsen – tendered

P Michael Palardy – tendered

