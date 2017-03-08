Football

March 8, 2017 11:31 AM

NFL scouting combine completely changed conversation about Panthers draft pick at No. 8

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

We knew heading into and leaving the 2017 NFL scouting combine that LSU running back Leonard Fournette was the “sexiest” pick for the Carolina Panthers at No. 8.

The fans want the big, powerful, ground-and-pound-through-the-tackles back, and were excited to see that he ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash despite weighing in at 240 pounds.

But as a whole, the running backs disappointed at the Combine – and shed a little light on the position group that instead might provide the instant impact the Panthers need to right their offensive ship: The tight ends.

This week on Three and Out, NBC Sports analyst Josh Norris joins me to talk about the combine, and why the draft conversation has changed.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

