AP source: Cowboys to release QB Romo when NFL year begins

2:13 Gamecocks honor Brett Williams Pause

2:41 Convicted quadruple killer confesses to 1987 shotgun slaying of woman

2:39 People speak out about medical marijuana

1:38 Where Sanford stands on those workers in the US without papers

1:17 Marine commandant to those posting nude photos: Do you really want to be a Marine?

1:07 Frank Martin on building the Gamecock basketball program, making it front and center

0:48 A Day Without Women: International Women's Day at The South Carolina State House

1:29 Watch Gamecocks celebrate third straight SEC championship

1:24 Gamecocks DE D.J. Wonnum ready for No. 1 spot