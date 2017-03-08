Football

March 8, 2017 3:07 PM

Draft analyst: Safest RB in draft for Panthers isn’t Leonard Fournette or Dalvin Cook

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

In this week’s “Three and Out” podcast, I’m joined by NBC Sports/Rotoworld Draft Analyst Josh Norris to break down the NFL combine – including an eye-opening realization about the draft’s most complete back.

No, it’s not fan-favorite Leonard Fournette. And no, it’s not even Dalvin Cook, with his troubling background.

Instead, it’s Stanford’s do-it-all athlete Christian McCaffrey, who Norris believes is “the safest pick” at running back in this year’s draft, and a possible move for the Panthers.

The only problem?

They might miss him.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

