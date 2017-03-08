Football

March 8, 2017 5:11 PM

Toldozer becomes Snowplow: Former Panthers FB Mike Tolbert to sign with Buffalo

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers were erroneously linked to one free agent fullback Wednesday, then watched as their former fullback found work.

Both ended up with the same team – Sean McDermott’s Buffalo Bills.

Social media was abuzz Wednesday with news that former Atlanta Falcons fullback Patrick DiMarco had signed with the Panthers. Except it wasn’t true.

In fact, the former South Carolina standout (and nephew of PGA regular Chris DiMarco) had not drawn any interest from the Panthers, who cut veteran fullback Mike Tolbert last month.

Instead, DiMarco had agreed to sign a four-year deal worth $8.5 million with Buffalo on Thursday’s opening of free agency, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

A short time later, the Bills landed former Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert on a one-year, $1 million deal, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Tolbert was a popular player during his time with Buffalo, but responded with class when the team released him in February.

So don’t expect any “blood and guts” bulletin-board material when the Bills visit Carolina next season.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Related content

Football

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Georgia high school quarterback Trevor Lawrence talks about semifinals win, national attention

View more video

Sports Videos