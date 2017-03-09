Report: Panther free agent WR Ted Ginn Jr. moving to NFC South rival

The Caroolina Panthers’ receiving corps is getting a makeover.
It might not be the overhaul that the receiving room experienced in 2014, but it’s a makeover nonetheless.
Carolina free agent Ted Ginn Jr. has agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.
Ginn’s departure comes two days after the team chose not to tender restricted free agent wideout Philly Brown.
Ginn’s exit also leaves the Panthers without a speed receiver other than second-year wideout Damiere Byrd, who is undersized and considered more of a project.
The Panthers are expected to be in Seattle on Saturday for John Ross’ pro day. The University of Washington wideout set a combine record last week with a 4.22-second clocking in the 40.
This is the second time Ginn has left the Panthers as a free agent. He bolted in 2014 to Arizona, admitting later he “chased the money” in going to a team where he wasn’t a good fit.
He returned to Carolina and caught 99 passes over the past two seasons and scored 14 touchdowns, including 10 during the Panthers’ Super Bowl season of 2015.
The Panthers also will need a new punt returner with Ginn gone.
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
