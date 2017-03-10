Panthers trying to finalize contract with Julius Peppers

The Carolina Panthers should know soon how effective Charles Johnson’s lobbying efforts were with edge rusher Julius Peppers.
The Panthers have made an offer to their former first-round pick and the two sides are tying to finalize a contract that would allow him to finish his career in Charlotte, according to a league source with knowledge of the situation.
When Johnson re-signed with the Panthers earlier this week, he said he was going to try to recruit Peppers to Carolina, where Peppers began his Hall of Fame career as the No. 2 overall pick in 2002 after playing two sports at North Carolina.
Peppers, 37, spent his first eight seasons in Charlotte and made five Pro Bowls over that span.
Peppers’ agent said this week that Peppers planned to play a 16th season.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said last week the team had room to add another established pass-rusher even the Panthers brought back Johnson.
Carolina nearly landed Peppers in a reunion deal in 2014, but Peppers ultimately signed with Green Bay. Peppers, No. 5 on the all-time sacks list, averaged more than eight sacks per season while with the Packers.
The Panthers remain interested in another one of their former players – free agent nickelback Captain Munnerlyn – but have not yet made him a contract offer, according to a source.
