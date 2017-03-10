Football

March 10, 2017 6:20 PM

Panthers veteran players react to Julius Peppers’ return

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

Julius Peppers is coming home.

The veteran defensive end and longtime Carolina Panther’s return to Charlotte was announced via his agent on Friday afternoon, after weeks of speculation.

Of course, he was recruited hard by players to get here – especially publicly so by defensive end Charles Johnson on Instagram:

 

TBT

A post shared by Charles Johnson (@cjgeorgia99) on

After the news broke, Thomas Davis took to Instagram to welcome Peppers back, while Johnson went to Twitter for a little more cryptic of a message:

(Is that a Captain Munnerlyn hint from Johnson?)

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

