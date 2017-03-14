Former Clemson receiver Germone Hopper set for pro day – but not with rest of Tigers

Former Clemson wide receiver Germone Hopper, who quit the team before the Tigers’ national championship season, will stage a private workout for NFL scouts this week.
Hopper had hoped to participate in Clemson’s pro day on Thursday, which is expected to draw scouts and coaches from nearly every NFL team to watch Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson, wideout Mike Williams and others.
Instead, Hopper will run routes and go through receiving drills Wednesday night at the Tigers’ indoor practice facility, according to one of his representatives. Leo Jackson, a Charlotte-based sports agent, said he’s heard from about a dozen interested teams.
Hopper, a Charlotte native and two-sport star at Phillip O. Berry Academy, left school abruptly in February 2016 after nearly four years of erratic play, two suspensions and a dispute over playing time.
Hopper spent the past year in Charlotte training and working at an Uptown barbershop. He told the Observer last month he takes responsibility for his discipline issues at Clemson.
Hopper caught 71 passes for 797 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons for the Tigers, with a pair of 100-yard receiving games.
His best hope to impress scouts would seem to be his speed. Hopper was one of the top sprinters in the state as a high school junior.
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
