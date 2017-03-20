Panthers bring back special teams ace who once was fastest man in the world

The Carolina Panthers re-signed cornerback Teddy Williams to a one-year contract Monday in a move that was more about special teams than secondary depth.
Williams has spent the past two seasons with Carolina, contributing 10 tackles and a forced fumble on special teams during the Super Bowl season of 2015.
Williams played in just three games and was inactive for three last year before going down with a season-ending knee injury in practice in late October.
Williams, 28, did not play football at Texas-San Antonio but was one of the nation’s top sprinters. He had the fastest 100 time in the world at one point in 2009 after being clocked at 9.90 seconds.
Williams’ speed plays well on special teams, but he needs to play with more discipline. His eight penalties in 2015 were tied for the second most on the team behind former tackle Mike Remmers.
Williams has struggled in limited action at corner, although he did come up with his first career interception when he picked off Drew Brees in a 41-38 loss at New Orleans.
Williams, an unrestricted free agent, is one of several players with strong special teams backgrounds the Panthers have brought back or acquired in recent weeks. The list includes Colin Jones, Mario Addison, Fozzy Whittaker and former Tampa Bay wideout Russell Shepard.
