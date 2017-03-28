Colts coach outlines what new Panthers S Mike Adams, 35, has left – and it’s substantial

Recently acquired veteran Mike Adams said he could man either safety spot after he signed with the Panthers this month.
His former coach agrees – but also says Adams will bring much more than position flexibility to the Panthers.
Colts coach Chuck Pagano first mentioned Adams’ leadership abilities Tuesday before touching on his football skills.
“He’s a football junkie. He was kind of the glue to that defensive backfield, the defense overall,” Pagano said during the AFC coaches breakfast at the owners meetings. “He’s a guy you can count on week in and week out, and he played really good football for us.”
Adams, 35, enjoyed the most productive stretch of his 14-year career during his three seasons with the Colts.
He had a career-high five interceptions in 2014 and 2015 and went to his only two Pro Bowls. Adams also forced seven fumbles for Indianapolis, but was one of several veterans who were allowed to leave with the Colts looking to play more of their young, drafted players.
Adams is expected to play strong safety for the Panthers, allowing Kurt Coleman to align farther from the ball. But Pagano says Adams can thrive wherever he lines up.
“He’s done it all. He’s good around the line of scrimmage, playing the run game down in the box when you need him and you have that eighth defender,” Pagano said. “He’s good in coverage. But he’s got some really good ball skills. He’s got really good instincts. ... So when he’s deep in coverage he does a great job of reading the quarterback and getting a jump on the ball and creating turnovers for you.”
Joseph Person
