Why did Panthers’ Ron Rivera, Dave Gettleman skip Leonard Fournette’s LSU pro day?

BATON ROUGE
Surprisingly, neither Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera nor general manager Dave Gettleman were present at LSU’s Pro Day on Wednesday to see star running back Leonard Fournette.
But no matter – Fournette will be in Charlotte next week for a private visit with the Panthers, a source told the Observer.
Among the Panthers representation at LSU Pro Day was offensive coordinator Mike Shula.
This story will be updated.
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments