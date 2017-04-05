Panthers will visit under-the-radar LSU receiver this month

Carolina Panthers fans might only have seen Malachi Dupre if they were watching LSU running back Leonard Fournette’s film, but he is certainly on the radar of Carolina’s staff.
Dupre, a 6-foot-2, 192-pound receiver who had 41 catches for 593 yards and three touchdowns in 2016, will be visited at LSU by the Panthers this month.
While his numbers weren’t stellar last year (try fighting for touches with stud back Leonard Fournette in an inconsistent offense), Dupre has experience both on inside routes and outside routes, which is a trait that Carolina is looking for in this draft. Dupre also helped his stock by running a 4.46-second 40-yard dash on Wednesday.
Dupre also added that he ‘really likes’ new Panthers wide receivers coach Lance Taylor, who will be the coach conducting the visit.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments