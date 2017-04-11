Football

April 11, 2017 10:17 PM

LA Rams sign 3 defensive linemen, waive WR Stedman Bailey

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.

The Los Angeles Rams have signed defensive linemen Ethan Westbrooks, Matt Longacre and Louis Trinca-Pasat.

The Rams also waived receiver Stedman Bailey on Tuesday.

Westbrooks signed his franchise tender with the Rams after spending the previous three seasons with the club. He beat out Michael Sam for a roster spot as a rookie, and had 24 tackles and two sacks as a reserve lineman last season.

Bailey was a third-round pick in 2013, but he was shot in the head in November 2015 while he sat in a car in his native Miami.

He spent last season on the Rams' reserve non-football injury list while working as a student assistant coach at West Virginia, his alma mater.

Longacre spent the past two seasons with the Rams, playing in 11 games.

