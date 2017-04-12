Football

April 12, 2017 3:08 PM

The biggest Christian McCaffrey myths, busted

By Jourdan Rodrigue

On this week’s episode of “Three and Out with Jourdan Rodrigue,” I’m joined by running backs analyst, author of “Yards Created” and senior FantasyGurus.com analyst Graham Barfield to play “McCaffrey Mythbusters.”

Basically, there are few giant misconceptions about Christian McCaffrey, the star running back out of Stanford. Barfield has the math to correct them - and what he found is pretty amazing.

Listen here, or subscribe on iTunes by clicking this link.

