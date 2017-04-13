Attention NFL fans, party planners: Here’s when the league reveals its 2017 schedule

The Detroit Lions gave the world a peek at their new uniforms Thursday night. Their team president also apparently unveiled a bit of information that most NFL fans – and social-event planners – want to know.

In a likely unintended remark during the uniform unveiling, Lions team president Rod Wood also revealed that NFL plans to release the regular-season schedule next Thursday. That’s a week before the NFL draft begins on April 27.

When asked what comes next, Wood mentioned a “renovation” as his main focus. And then the slip.

He added that there is “... a lot of stuff to get done before the season starts. The schedule coming out next Thursday will be a focus, too.”

Oops.

Oops!Rod Wood lets it slip that the NFL will release its schedule next Thursday.https://t.co/35StGLuJ5f — Freep Sports (@freepsports) April 14, 2017

The NFL released preseason opponents on Monday, including the Carolina Panthers’ slate of four games against AFC foes.

Every NFL team already knows which other teams it will play in the regular season next season. Still, knowing when and where those games takes place and when the bye weeks are is a big deal for some people. Vacations, weddings and social events could hinge on that information.

And while there’s always a chance that Wood was mistaken or the NFL changes its release plans, now apparently we know when we’ll get that information. Stay tuned.