What does it take to get former Carolina Panthers star Steve Smith to wear a kilt?

A trip to Scotland would be incomplete without getting photos and videos made in a kilt, right?
Apparently, former Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith thought so.
Smith toured the United Kingdom this week with a group of current and former NFL stars.
Smith has posted several pics from the tour to his Instagram and Twitter accounts and others have appeared on other social media accounts, such as NFL UK, as well. Here are a few of the best.
Let’s get the kilt images out of the way first, which were taken with Shelton in Edinburgh, the final stop on the tour.
Just swagging out a #kilt#agent89 #stevesmithsr pic.twitter.com/d0mcMZaCwR— Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) April 13, 2017
It's fair to say that @89SteveSmith & @Danny_Shelton55 enjoyed their morning in Scotland! #NFLUK pic.twitter.com/FjGBmJEqEK— NFL UK (@NFLUK) April 13, 2017
meets Scotland.— NFL UK (@NFLUK) April 14, 2017
Looking good, @89SteveSmith & @Danny_Shelton55 #NFLUK pic.twitter.com/F64IvuqNUl
In Nottingham, Smith got to try his foot at that other kind of football with Notts County Football Club, the world’s oldest pro soccer team. The team posted a video of Smith connecting on a goal and noted that he got some training in volleys and “the famous chicken dance celebration!” Too bad there no one released video of that dance.
This is amazing. ⚽️@89SteveSmith volleys it into the top corner at @Official_NCFC overlooked by Shola Ameobi & Kevin Nolan! #NFLUK pic.twitter.com/E62qsl2FVk— NFL UK (@NFLUK) April 13, 2017
| We were honoured to welcome #NFL legend @89SteveSmith to Meadow Lane today! Thanks, @NFLUK! Read more here: https://t.co/dwTsW9VYlW pic.twitter.com/550lBNFboW— Notts County FC (@Official_NCFC) April 12, 2017
Earlier in London, Smith said he tried unsuccessfully to meet the queen and also posed in a classic London phone booth.
Told the Queen #agent89 was coming thru she locked the gate on me— Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) April 11, 2017
c'mon mate. #stevesmithsr #bucknetlist ✔ pic.twitter.com/mhOjCLg6qT
London was great but, Nottingham is phoning me!! @NFLUK is having a great even tonight see you there #agent89#stevesmiths— Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) April 12, 2017
#bucknetlist ✔ pic.twitter.com/MsumqlyRdD
Smith, 37, retired in January after 13 seasons in the NFL, 13 of them with the Panthers.
NFL UK, the league’s organization arm for the United Kingdom, put this tour together.
This year’s group also included Super Bowl XXXIV MVP quarterback Kurt Warner, Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins, Miami wide receiver Jarvis Landry and Cleveland defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Cities on the tour included London, Liverpool and Nottingham in England and Edinburgh, Scotland.
The NFL has four games scheduled for London this year, including one with the Ravens.
