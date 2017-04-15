Football

April 15, 2017 3:47 PM

What does it take to get former Carolina Panthers star Steve Smith to wear a kilt?

By Mike Reader

mreader@charlotteobserver.com

A trip to Scotland would be incomplete without getting photos and videos made in a kilt, right?

Apparently, former Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith thought so.

Smith toured the United Kingdom this week with a group of current and former NFL stars.

Smith has posted several pics from the tour to his Instagram and Twitter accounts and others have appeared on other social media accounts, such as NFL UK, as well. Here are a few of the best.

Let’s get the kilt images out of the way first, which were taken with Shelton in Edinburgh, the final stop on the tour.

In Nottingham, Smith got to try his foot at that other kind of football with Notts County Football Club, the world’s oldest pro soccer team. The team posted a video of Smith connecting on a goal and noted that he got some training in volleys and “the famous chicken dance celebration!” Too bad there no one released video of that dance.

Earlier in London, Smith said he tried unsuccessfully to meet the queen and also posed in a classic London phone booth.

Smith, 37, retired in January after 13 seasons in the NFL, 13 of them with the Panthers.

NFL UK, the league’s organization arm for the United Kingdom, put this tour together.

This year’s group also included Super Bowl XXXIV MVP quarterback Kurt Warner, Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins, Miami wide receiver Jarvis Landry and Cleveland defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Cities on the tour included London, Liverpool and Nottingham in England and Edinburgh, Scotland.

The NFL has four games scheduled for London this year, including one with the Ravens.

Follow Mike Reader on Twitter.

