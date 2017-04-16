Panthers QB Cam Newton’s Coachella fashion gameplan – to stand out – a success

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton started a buzz on social media when he posted a photo of himself in this floral outfit at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Newton posted the picture Saturday on Instagram with a caption that read “I stand out, I don’t blend in; when I said that I meant it!”

The words come from the song “Grammys” by Drake, featuring the rapper Future—who is among the performers at the festival in Indio, Calif.

Newton executed his plan to stand out with this colorful outfit – apparently a romper – that featured dark pink and orange flowers against a dark blue background.

Newton carried what appears to be an unlit cigar and added a fedora, circular sunglasses and colorful bracelets to the outfit. No tie needed.

"į štâñd ØŪT į döñt ß1ËND įñ; whëñ į šâįd thât į MËÅNT 1T❗️" -FŪTŪRË #iWmW -1OVE #šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Apr 15, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

Such an outfit is bound to generate some reaction on social media – from both the “love it” and “hate it” categories.

NOT DIGGING IT

On Twitter, one person said the fabric looked like his grandmother’s shower curtains and another compared it to an outfit worn by 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

LOVE IT

But some people loved the look — or at least admired the 6-foot-5-inch, 245-pound Panthers quarterback for his willingness to try something different and bold.

BACK IN THE DAY ...

There were other reactions as well, such as this “back in the day” comparison. (This guy must not remember Pittsburgh Steelers running back Frenchy Fuqua, who once wore heels with live goldfish back in the ’70s.)

ONE PIECE OR TWO?

The outfit even generated some debate on whether it was one piece or two, because ... well, why not?

Could not enjoy this Cam Newton romper Zapruder film-esque breakdown any more https://t.co/MrOM2C83bq — TheCharlottePodcast (@CLTPodcast) April 16, 2017 @CLTPodcast You're focusing on the orange circle in assuming that he's wearing a two piece however that's just to cinch the waist. Yellow shows no break pic.twitter.com/pHaDcMblEG — Jonathan Osman (@JonathanOsman) April 16, 2017

Of course, it’s not the first time Cam Newton has generated buzz with his wardrobe. Here’s a quick sampling of stories to jog the memory.

Coachella runs over two weekends and picks up again its final three days on Friday. The festival’s website features four “channels” with live musical acts for those curious about something other than Newton’s attire. Lady Gaga and Bon Iver appeared Saturday.

