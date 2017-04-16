Panthers QB Cam Newton’s Coachella fashion gameplan – to stand out – a success

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton started a buzz on social media when he posted a photo of himself in this floral outfit at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Newton posted the picture Saturday on Instagram with a caption that read “I stand out, I don’t blend in; when I said that I meant it!”
The words come from the song “Grammys” by Drake, featuring the rapper Future—who is among the performers at the festival in Indio, Calif.
Newton executed his plan to stand out with this colorful outfit – apparently a romper – that featured dark pink and orange flowers against a dark blue background.
Newton carried what appears to be an unlit cigar and added a fedora, circular sunglasses and colorful bracelets to the outfit. No tie needed.
Such an outfit is bound to generate some reaction on social media – from both the “love it” and “hate it” categories.
NOT DIGGING IT
On Twitter, one person said the fabric looked like his grandmother’s shower curtains and another compared it to an outfit worn by 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
Who wore it better? Cam or Hillary? https://t.co/RzQxUGyYCz pic.twitter.com/AHgr0ZKJjV— Chris Cauley (@chriscauley) April 16, 2017
#CamNewton wears baby moms' romper at #Coachella2017 https://t.co/dAGhcEgYzK pic.twitter.com/rZbg4vRFck— TheColi.com (@THE_COLI) April 16, 2017
Cam Newton looks like my grandma's shower curtains pic.twitter.com/gXT1nyP0jr— Roxxy Haze (@iamroxxyhaze) April 16, 2017
Cam, I'm disappointed. A romper tho? Looking like Robin hood meets jello pudding pops #whatisyoudoing #coachella #camnewton pic.twitter.com/pdmL8bO8uN— My Name (@ExquisiteAMH) April 16, 2017
Man, NFL is savage for changing #CamNewton's jersey to his new romper pic.twitter.com/75Lj1AdDjF— Raheel, ESPN 97.5 FM (@The_Raheel) April 16, 2017
LOVE IT
But some people loved the look — or at least admired the 6-foot-5-inch, 245-pound Panthers quarterback for his willingness to try something different and bold.
cam newton is the goat pic.twitter.com/YRfO4MFwUU— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 16, 2017
Ppl hating on #camnewton floral outfit and I'm here thinking, damn wish I could pull that off.— Grant Arnold (@GRussellArnold) April 16, 2017
#CamNewton living his best life at #Coachella like... https://t.co/gB5ruuxjYR pic.twitter.com/GUXMRG8hXm— YBF CHIC (@TheYBF) April 16, 2017
Check out #CamNewton at #Coachella. More flowers than Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden https://t.co/ZP5S6JOZv8— Ramona Holloway (@RamonaHolloway) April 16, 2017
I like #CamNewton fashion really dig ppl w/ #unapologetic style pic.twitter.com/7hY3407sof— JASMYNE FLOWERS (@jasmyneflowers) April 16, 2017
BACK IN THE DAY ...
There were other reactions as well, such as this “back in the day” comparison. (This guy must not remember Pittsburgh Steelers running back Frenchy Fuqua, who once wore heels with live goldfish back in the ’70s.)
Yesterdays #NFL players vs. "Todays"......power vs. Pinkprint...#CamNewton #CamNewtonAtCoachella #CarolinaPanthers #JackYoungblood pic.twitter.com/cSJ6NgY2Z3— BIG HOMIES BIG HOMIE (@FPartee) April 16, 2017
ONE PIECE OR TWO?
The outfit even generated some debate on whether it was one piece or two, because ... well, why not?
Could not enjoy this Cam Newton romper Zapruder film-esque breakdown any more https://t.co/MrOM2C83bq— TheCharlottePodcast (@CLTPodcast) April 16, 2017
@CLTPodcast You're focusing on the orange circle in assuming that he's wearing a two piece however that's just to cinch the waist. Yellow shows no break pic.twitter.com/pHaDcMblEG— Jonathan Osman (@JonathanOsman) April 16, 2017
Of course, it’s not the first time Cam Newton has generated buzz with his wardrobe. Here’s a quick sampling of stories to jog the memory.
[TIE-GATE: Sports world snorts at Rivera benching Cam Newton for not having tie]
[BENCHED: Panthers’ Cam Newton benched for a play for dress code violation, and it’s not a good look]
[DEEPER MEANING: Panthers’ Cam Newton says postgame suit a tribute to the late Craig Sager]
[THOSE PANTS: Panthers quarterback heads to Super Bowl in style]
Coachella runs over two weekends and picks up again its final three days on Friday. The festival’s website features four “channels” with live musical acts for those curious about something other than Newton’s attire. Lady Gaga and Bon Iver appeared Saturday.
